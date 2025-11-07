Sterling Capital Management LLC Acquires 161,766 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $IEMG

Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 889,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,766 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $53,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $44,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 76.8% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $49,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $67.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.98 and a 200-day moving average of $61.37. The company has a market cap of $113.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.65. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $47.29 and a 1-year high of $69.46.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.