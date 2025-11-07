Malaga Cove Capital LLC Acquires 15,624 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,624 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF makes up 4.7% of Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $12,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 205.1% in the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BIL opened at $91.50 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $91.29 and a 1 year high of $91.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.60.

About SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

