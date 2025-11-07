Sterling Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF $IDEV

Sterling Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,198 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF worth $34,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IDEV. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 48.3% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 260.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA:IDEV opened at $80.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.92. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $61.11 and a 52 week high of $81.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

