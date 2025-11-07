RPS Advisory Solutions LLC Invests $3.94 Million in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH

RPS Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 67,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,000. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of RPS Advisory Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 13,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 6,253 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 19,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 164,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,665,000 after purchasing an additional 14,925 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 688.3% during the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.81 and its 200 day moving average is $58.66. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $58.98.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1888 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

