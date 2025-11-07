Avery Dennison Corporation $AVY Shares Sold by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 62.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 324,125 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $33,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,959,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,772,450,000 after purchasing an additional 277,554 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at about $46,322,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,582,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,715,000 after acquiring an additional 233,062 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,077,000. Finally, Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,544,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $182.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Argus set a $200.00 target price on Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.55.

Avery Dennison Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $171.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Avery Dennison Corporation has a 52-week low of $156.23 and a 52-week high of $208.16. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.93 and a 200 day moving average of $173.09.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 33.67%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. Avery Dennison has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.78%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.