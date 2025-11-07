25,350 Shares in Cantor Equity Partners II Inc. $CEPT Acquired by KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd

KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cantor Equity Partners II Inc. (NASDAQ:CEPT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. Cantor Equity Partners II comprises 0.1% of KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd owned about 0.08% of Cantor Equity Partners II at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CEPT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cantor Equity Partners II in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cantor Equity Partners II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Cantor Equity Partners II in the second quarter worth about $290,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cantor Equity Partners II in the second quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cantor Equity Partners II during the second quarter valued at approximately $496,000.

Cantor Equity Partners II stock opened at $11.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.18. Cantor Equity Partners II Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.32 and a 52-week high of $13.25.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Cantor Equity Partners II in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cantor Equity Partners II presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Cantor Equity Partners II, Inc is a blank check company. The company was founded on November 11, 2020 and is headquartered in New York, NY

