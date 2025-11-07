RPS Advisory Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 18,487 iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF $IYZ

RPS Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000. RPS Advisory Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYZ. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 17,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,017 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 30.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 10,672 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 36,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 13,814 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 32,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 17,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 36,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 12,975 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Trading Up 19.6%

Shares of IYZ opened at $32.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.46 million, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.90. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF has a 1-year low of $21.55 and a 1-year high of $30.50.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

