Abbott Laboratories $ABT Shares Sold by S&T Bank PA

S&T Bank PA trimmed its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,676 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 111,466 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $15,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 29.6% in the second quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 15,667 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.5% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 122,110 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $16,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $124.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.43. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $110.86 and a fifty-two week high of $141.23.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 31.88%.The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.180 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 29.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

