Leerink Partnrs Weighs in on Agilon Health FY2025 Earnings

Agilon Health, Inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Agilon Health in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 4th. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.79) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.70). The consensus estimate for Agilon Health’s current full-year earnings is ($0.59) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Agilon Health’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.
Agilon Health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Agilon Health had a negative return on equity of 75.92% and a negative net margin of 5.24%.The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Agilon Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.
Agilon Health Trading Down 7.8%
AGL stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. Agilon Health has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $6.08. The company has a market cap of $287.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.85.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Agilon Health by 28.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Agilon Health by 5.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 105,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,627 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in Agilon Health by 4.9% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 128,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 6,005 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Agilon Health by 244.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 6,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Agilon Health by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 214,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 7,209 shares during the period.
About Agilon Health
agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.
