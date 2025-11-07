FY2025 EPS Estimates for AC Immune Increased by Analyst

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for AC Immune in a report issued on Wednesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now expects that the company will earn ($0.85) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.87). The consensus estimate for AC Immune’s current full-year earnings is ($0.62) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for AC Immune’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

ACIU has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of AC Immune in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research upgraded AC Immune from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AC Immune in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AC Immune currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

ACIU opened at $3.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.28. AC Immune has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.58.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. AC Immune had a negative net margin of 174.94% and a negative return on equity of 49.35%. The business had revenue of $0.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.81 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in AC Immune in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in AC Immune in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in AC Immune during the third quarter valued at $549,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AC Immune by 87.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 371,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 172,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of AC Immune by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 19,822,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,068,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

