Wall Street Zen Upgrades Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK) to “Hold”

Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Research raised Lucky Strike Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lucky Strike Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lucky Strike Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Lucky Strike Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of LUCK opened at $8.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -21.18 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.47 and a 200-day moving average of $9.55. Lucky Strike Entertainment has a one year low of $7.66 and a one year high of $13.25.

Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lucky Strike Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $257.82 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Lucky Strike Entertainment will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Lev Ekster acquired 2,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $25,024.95. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 71,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,282. This represents a 3.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,179 shares of company stock valued at $51,627. Corporate insiders own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lucky Strike Entertainment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LUCK. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Lucky Strike Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $23,774,000. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,143,000. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $5,785,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,985,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,661,000. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lucky Strike Entertainment Company Profile

Lucky Strike Entertainment Corp. engages in operating bowling centers. It offers entertainment concepts with lounge seating, arcades, food and beverage offerings, and hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. The company was founded by Thomas F.

