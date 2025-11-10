Wall Street Zen Upgrades Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) to Hold

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on OPAD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Offerpad Solutions from $1.00 to $1.15 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $2.22.

Offerpad Solutions stock opened at $1.81 on Friday. Offerpad Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.19.

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $132.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.01 million. Offerpad Solutions had a negative return on equity of 147.32% and a negative net margin of 8.74%. Offerpad Solutions has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Offerpad Solutions will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Offerpad Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $353,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 69.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 9,979 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Offerpad Solutions by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 790,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 87,144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled solutions for residential real estate market in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer that provides home buyers the opportunity to browse and tour homes online.

