Robin Energy (NASDAQ:RBNE) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Robin Energy (NASDAQ:RBNE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Robin Energy Stock Down 2.7%

RBNE opened at $1.10 on Friday. Robin Energy has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $24.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.38. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 million and a PE ratio of 27.50.

Robin Energy (NASDAQ:RBNE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter.

Robin Energy Company Profile

Robin Energy Ltd. operates as a holding company that provides tanker vessel services. The company was founded by Petros Panagiotidis on September 24, 2024 and is headquartered in Limassol, Cyrus.

