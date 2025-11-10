TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWFG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWFG – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.2857.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TWFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TWFG from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of TWFG in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of TWFG from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of TWFG from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on TWFG from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Shares of TWFG opened at $25.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.86 and a beta of 0.26. TWFG has a one year low of $23.52 and a one year high of $36.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 105.86 and a quick ratio of 105.86.

TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. TWFG had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 2.74%.The firm had revenue of $54.64 million during the quarter. TWFG has set its Q4 2024 guidance at EPS. FY 2024 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TWFG will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of TWFG by 25.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 52,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 10,666 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in TWFG during the second quarter worth about $12,049,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in TWFG during the first quarter worth about $15,501,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of TWFG by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 263,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,139,000 after buying an additional 35,357 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC grew its position in shares of TWFG by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 43,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 24,887 shares during the period.

TWFG, Inc operates an independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance products in the United States. Its personal and commercial insurance products include auto, home, renters, life, health, motorcycle, umbrella, boat, recreational vehicle, flood, wind, event, luxury item, general liability, property, business auto, workers’ compensation, business owner policy, and professional liability insurance products, as well as commercial bonds and group benefits.

