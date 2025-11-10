NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Compound Global Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Compound Global Advisors LLC cut its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 94.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 631 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 11,592 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 9.1% of Compound Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Compound Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 5,900.0% in the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $188.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $183.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.40. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $212.19.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson set a $250.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Mizuho set a $235.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $307.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Arete boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,197,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,733,203 shares in the company, valued at $14,498,230,235.73. The trade was a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $5,758,241.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,828,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,182,656.26. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 3,401,577 shares of company stock worth $610,228,687 in the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

