Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF $CTA is Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 182,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares during the quarter. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF comprises about 2.9% of Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $4,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTA. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 19,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company raised its stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. boosted its holdings in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 22.5% in the second quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 121,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CTA opened at $27.01 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.66. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $30.21.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Profile

The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund seeks absolute returns that have low correlation to the equities market. The actively managed fund uses futures in commodity, currency, and fixed income. CTA was launched on Mar 7, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

Featured Stories

