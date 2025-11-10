Assetmark Inc. Invests $141,000 in Capital Group International Bond ETF (USD-Hedged) $CGIB

Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group International Bond ETF (USD-Hedged) (NYSEARCA:CGIB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group International Bond ETF (USD-Hedged) during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Bond ETF (USD-Hedged) during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Bond ETF (USD-Hedged) by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Capital Group International Bond ETF (USD-Hedged) by 1,767.6% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 6,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group International Bond ETF (USD-Hedged) during the second quarter worth approximately $247,000.

Capital Group International Bond ETF (USD-Hedged) Stock Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA:CGIB opened at $25.55 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.43. Capital Group International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.63 and a 1 year high of $27.23.

Capital Group International Bond ETF (USD-Hedged) Cuts Dividend

Capital Group International Bond ETF (USD-Hedged) Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st were given a $0.0247 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%.

The Capital Group International Bond ETF (USD-Hedged) (CGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high-level of current income and capital preservation by actively investing in global debt securities with broad credit ratings and maturities. CGIB was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

