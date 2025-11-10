Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $8.84 Million Stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF $BKLC

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Free Report) by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,634 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF were worth $8,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GenTrust LLC grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 842.9% in the 2nd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 35,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 31,619 shares during the last quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $246,000. Crux Wealth Advisors boosted its position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 113.3% in the second quarter. Crux Wealth Advisors now owns 60,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after buying an additional 32,123 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 2,868.7% during the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 230,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,252,000 after buying an additional 222,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000.

NYSEARCA:BKLC opened at $128.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.02. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $91.90 and a 1 year high of $132.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.81 and a 200-day moving average of $120.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.3264 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%.

The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

