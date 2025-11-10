Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 126,441 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,441 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $9,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Teradyne by 4.3% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 51,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Stock Down 1.5%

TER stock opened at $182.28 on Monday. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.77 and a twelve month high of $191.56. The company has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.28, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.73 and a 200-day moving average of $108.61.

Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $769.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.20 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 15.49%.The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Teradyne has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.200-1.460 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 17.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 1st. Zacks Research raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Teradyne from $122.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America upgraded Teradyne from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teradyne news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 1,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total value of $160,925.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 94,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,765,411.48. This trade represents a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,770 shares of company stock valued at $353,380 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

