Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Purchases 22,594 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,594 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JAAA opened at $50.58 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.64. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $49.65 and a 12-month high of $51.05.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

