Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Takes $218,000 Position in Strategy Inc $MSTR

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 540 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Strategy during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Maseco LLP bought a new position in shares of Strategy during the second quarter worth about $36,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Strategy by 25.8% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Strategy by 57.3% in the second quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in Strategy by 454.5% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Strategy from $563.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Strategy from $521.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Strategy from $700.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, China Renaissance assumed coverage on shares of Strategy in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $473.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $485.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Strategy news, Director Jarrod M. Patten bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.88 per share, with a total value of $1,162,560.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 29,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,974.80. The trade was a 69.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.37, for a total value of $10,721,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,890.62. The trade was a 70.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 36,399 shares of company stock worth $3,539,220. Corporate insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Strategy Stock Performance

Shares of MSTR opened at $241.93 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $309.93 and a 200-day moving average of $360.77. The company has a market cap of $68.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Strategy Inc has a 1 year low of $219.68 and a 1 year high of $543.00.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The software maker reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $8.53. The business had revenue of $128.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.76 million. Strategy had a net margin of 1,036.61% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.56) EPS. Strategy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 80.000-80.000 EPS.

About Strategy

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

