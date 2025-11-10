Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH Stake Increased by Fountainhead AM LLC

Fountainhead AM LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 327,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,083 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $19,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0%
NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.75 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.66. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $58.98.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
