Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH Stake Increased by Fountainhead AM LLC

Fountainhead AM LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 327,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,083 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $19,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0%

NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.75 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.66. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $58.98.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1888 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.