Fountainhead AM LLC Sells 2,802 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB

Fountainhead AM LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 177,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,802 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up approximately 8.7% of Fountainhead AM LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $60,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Woodside Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. eCIO Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $367.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $44.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $365.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $345.20. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $264.17 and a fifty-two week high of $377.77.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

