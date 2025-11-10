Davis R M Inc. Lowers Holdings in Linde PLC $LIN

Davis R M Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 148,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up about 1.3% of Davis R M Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $69,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LIN. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,752,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in Linde by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 23,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,062,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN opened at $420.51 on Monday. Linde PLC has a fifty-two week low of $408.65 and a fifty-two week high of $486.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $459.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $463.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $196.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.03. Linde had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.350-16.450 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 40.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on LIN. UBS Group decreased their price target on Linde from $510.00 to $507.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Linde from $475.00 to $455.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Linde from $576.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $508.83.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

