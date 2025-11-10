iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV is Fountainhead AM LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Fountainhead AM LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 351,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,911 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $22,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFV. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

EFV stock opened at $69.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $51.05 and a 1-year high of $66.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.24.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.