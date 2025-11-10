Csenge Advisory Group Decreases Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Csenge Advisory Group cut its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $349.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.14, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $344.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.63. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.10 and a 1 year high of $386.48.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total value of $124,620,194.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 37,722,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,746,821,463.94. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total value of $2,606,754.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 313,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,932,307.80. This trade represents a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders bought 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 665,271 shares worth $225,464,248. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $372.52.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

