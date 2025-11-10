Fountainhead AM LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Fountainhead AM LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000. American National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 173.3% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $864,000.

Shares of VGT opened at $761.37 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $747.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $680.86. The company has a market cap of $112.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.25. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $451.00 and a twelve month high of $806.99.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

