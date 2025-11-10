Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. $GTLS

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $9,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. Lane Generational LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries during the second quarter valued at $2,157,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Chart Industries by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 15,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in Chart Industries by 274.8% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Chart Industries by 7.1% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its position in Chart Industries by 3.8% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GTLS. Lake Street Capital downgraded Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Chart Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.08.

Chart Industries Price Performance

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $200.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.67. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $104.60 and a one year high of $220.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.24). Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Featured Articles

