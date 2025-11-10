Q4 Earnings Forecast for PCOR Issued By DA Davidson

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Procore Technologies in a research note issued on Friday, November 7th. DA Davidson analyst C. Wright anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Procore Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $172.21 million for the quarter.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PCOR. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Procore Technologies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Procore Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.26.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PCOR stock opened at $79.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.52. Procore Technologies has a 52-week low of $53.71 and a 52-week high of $88.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procore Technologies news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 7,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.28, for a total transaction of $509,825.76. Following the sale, the director owned 1,146,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,983,723.40. This trade represents a 0.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 4,205 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total value of $267,732.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 86,366 shares in the company, valued at $5,498,923.22. This represents a 4.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 30,724 shares of company stock valued at $2,122,519 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procore Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 465.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Procore Technologies by 277.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Procore Technologies by 70.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.