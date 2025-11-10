Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $9.90 Million Stake in MKS Inc. $MKSI

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 11,092 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MKS were worth $9,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MKS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in MKS in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of MKS by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 625 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of MKS by 1,168.3% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 799 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of MKS by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 828 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MKS alerts:

MKS Stock Performance

NASDAQ MKSI opened at $154.80 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.07. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.88. MKS Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $157.23.

MKS Dividend Announcement

MKS ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. MKS had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $988.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. MKS has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.930-2.610 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MKS Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. MKS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 target price on shares of MKS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of MKS in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on MKS from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark upped their price target on MKS from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research cut MKS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MKSI

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MKS news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total value of $29,955.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,410.55. The trade was a 1.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $36,642.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 11,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,182.68. This represents a 2.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,600 shares of company stock worth $716,597. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MKS Company Profile

(Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.