Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in ARK Innovation ETF $ARKK

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 375,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 669 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for about 11.0% of Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $26,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $394,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 24.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Integrity Alliance LLC. bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 42,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $80.75 on Monday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $38.57 and a 1 year high of $92.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.28 and its 200-day moving average is $72.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 1.96.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

