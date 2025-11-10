Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,738 Shares of Weatherford International PLC $WFRD

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Weatherford International PLC (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $8,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Weatherford International by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,050,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,104,000 after buying an additional 347,584 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Weatherford International by 2.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,485,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,562,000 after acquiring an additional 29,840 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Weatherford International by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,474,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,940,000 after acquiring an additional 171,124 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Weatherford International by 429.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,103,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,069,000 after acquiring an additional 894,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,046,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,041,000 after purchasing an additional 318,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WFRD opened at $73.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.79. Weatherford International PLC has a 1 year low of $36.74 and a 1 year high of $91.82.

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 8.15%.The company’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. Weatherford International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Weatherford International PLC will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Weatherford International’s payout ratio is presently 18.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Weatherford International in a research note on Friday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Melius Research started coverage on Weatherford International in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Melius started coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.56.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

