Compass Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,200 BlackRock $BLK

Compass Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BLK. PFG Advisors grew its position in BlackRock by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 532 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,982,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Future Fund LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 705 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its position in BlackRock by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 788 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Trust Co acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock Trading Up 1.1%
Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $1,081.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.48. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $773.74 and a 1-year high of $1,219.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,130.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,070.51.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on BlackRock from $1,163.00 to $1,312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,093.00 to $1,242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,362.00 to $1,486.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,280.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,303.41.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,165.04, for a total transaction of $13,980,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,394,113.20. This represents a 62.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About BlackRock
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
