Compass Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,200 BlackRock $BLK

Compass Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BLK. PFG Advisors grew its position in BlackRock by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 532 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,982,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Future Fund LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 705 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its position in BlackRock by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 788 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Trust Co acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $1,081.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.48. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $773.74 and a 1-year high of $1,219.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,130.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,070.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The asset manager reported $11.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.78 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 15.36%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $11.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on BlackRock from $1,163.00 to $1,312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,093.00 to $1,242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,362.00 to $1,486.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,280.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,303.41.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BlackRock

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,165.04, for a total transaction of $13,980,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,394,113.20. This represents a 62.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.