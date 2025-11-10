Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Invests $624,000 in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF $HIGH

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 25,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 620,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,605,000 after acquiring an additional 46,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookwood Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF in the first quarter worth $345,000.

HIGH opened at $22.96 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.58. Simplify Enhanced Income ETF has a 1-year low of $20.98 and a 1-year high of $25.15.

The Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (HIGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by holding a short-term portfolio of income-producing US Treasurys and utilizing an option spread writing strategy. HIGH was launched on Oct 27, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

