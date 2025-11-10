Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $9.48 Million Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April $DAPR

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR – Free Report) by 267.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,921 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April were worth $9,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 50.1% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 74,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 24,784 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 44,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 20,346 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter worth about $482,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 7.6% in the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 149,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after purchasing an additional 10,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter valued at about $336,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - April alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Shares of BATS DAPR opened at $38.79 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.85. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April has a 1 year low of $33.32 and a 1 year high of $38.01. The firm has a market cap of $259.08 million, a PE ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.41.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (DAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.