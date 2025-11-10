Critical Contrast: ACV Auctions (NYSE:ACVA) versus Alta Global Group (NYSE:MMA)

Alta Global Group (NYSE:MMA – Get Free Report) and ACV Auctions (NYSE:ACVA – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alta Global Group and ACV Auctions”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Alta Global Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alta Global Group $1.38 million N/A N/A N/A N/A ACV Auctions $637.16 million 1.46 -$79.70 million ($0.43) -12.53

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Alta Global Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ACV Auctions.

88.6% of ACV Auctions shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of ACV Auctions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Alta Global Group and ACV Auctions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alta Global Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 ACV Auctions 1 1 0 1 2.33

Profitability

This table compares Alta Global Group and ACV Auctions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alta Global Group N/A N/A N/A ACV Auctions -9.89% -7.95% -3.15%

Summary

ACV Auctions beats Alta Global Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alta Global Group

(Get Free Report)

Our mission is to empower community driven growth in the global martial arts and combat sports sector, leveraging technology to bridge the gap between passion and participation. We are a technology company that is enabling the global martial arts and combat sports industry to maximize the monetization opportunities available to the sector by increasing consumer participation in the sport and building upon existing community offerings within the sector. While we believe martial arts and combat sport gyms have a superb in-gym product, they are ripe for transformation when it comes to building sales channels, enhancing customer onboarding, optimizing engagement and driving the growth and retention of members and membership revenues within their gym communities. We believe that our platform represents a considerable opportunity to aggregate the vast global community ecosystem for martial arts and combat sports, via a single platform solution that will define the sector’s digital transformation, converting one of the world’s largest fan bases into participants. The Alta Platform serves as a comprehensive solution for martial arts and combat sports, offering a blend of four core products: the Warrior Training Program, UFC Fight Fit Program, Alta Academy, and the Alta Community. To date, the Warrior Training Program has been the core product we have monetized globally, which has been integral in enabling us to partner with some of the best gyms and coaches globally, while building a passionate following from our participants and customers. Mixed martial arts (“MMA”) is one of the world’s fastest growing sports for participation and audience growth, with hundreds of millions of passionate fans engaging in various levels of digital and physical participation every day. According to IBISWorld statistics, there are currently over 45,597 martial arts and combat sports gyms in the US alone that are expected to generate over US$12.6 billion in annual revenue in 2023. Additionally, according to Sports & Fitness Industry Association’s Single Sport Reports for Martial Arts and Boxing Fitness, it is expected that more than 11.8 million people will engage in various martial arts and combat sports disciplines in 2023. There are significant sector tailwinds which we benefit from, created by the large professional MMA leagues, including the UFC, Professional Fighters League (“PFL”), ONE Championship and Bellator, whose marketing budgets and broadcast reach play a pivotal role in growing the sport’s fan base. As a participant in the MMA sector, we target fan and consumer interest and aim to convert that interest into engagement with our premium and immersive online and “in-gym” fitness and training experiences. We have successfully activated globally recognized coaches, athletes and influencers as ambassadors who continue to promote our vison and the growth in adoption of our platform and its benefits. We believe the continuing engagement of our ambassadors will be a key element to drive our expansion. Our network of partner gym communities includes some of the most renowned names in the combat sports sector, including one of our cofounders, John Kavanagh, an MMA coach who is widely recognized for coaching UFC champion, Conor McGregor. Mr. Kavanagh has assisted in the development of the training programs available exclusively on our platform and offers these programs at his prominent gym, SBG Ireland, in Dublin. Mr. Kavanagh has also assisted us in engaging other globally recognized partner gym communities. In addition, we have also secured key talent in the MMA sector by engaging ambassadors such as former UFC champion Daniel Cormier, UFC broadcaster Laura Sanko and owner and head coach of City Kickboxing in Auckland, New Zealand, Eugene Bareman. Since our inception, we have accumulated deep sector knowledge of how martial arts and combat sports operate globally, enabling us to recognize the unique preferences and needs of the gyms, coaches and consumers within this market. We have leveraged the extensive information in our gym inventory and community database to create an optimal pathway to attract consumers to participate in our proprietary training programs as well as training via the weekly timetable of our partner gyms. We have built a database containing over 4,000 records of martial arts and combat sports gyms globally and have over 300 gyms on the Alta Platform. Our partner gym communities include martial arts and combat sports gym operations that span a range of training disciplines including, but not limited to, jiu jitsu, boxing, wrestling, MMA, Muay Thai, kickboxing, judo, karate, and Tae Kwon Do. Since 2018, we have run over 206 Warrior Training Programs globally, and over 5,107 participants have subscribed to our Warrior Training Program, an average of 25 participants per program. In fiscal year 2021, we ran 34 Warrior Training Programs with a total of 886 participants. In fiscal year 2022, we ran 50 Warrior Training Programs with a total of 1,163 participants. In fiscal year 2023, we ran 36 Warrior Training Programs with a total of 865 participants. Over the last three years, the average gross revenue per participant who subscribed to our Warrior Training Program was A$1,496. The Warrior Training Program is a 100 lesson, 20-week syllabus that provides participants with a comprehensive introduction to the foundations of the sport of mixed martial arts. Participants who complete the 20-week Warrior Training Program have the opportunity to compete in a sanctioned amateur mixed martial arts contest against a fellow participant in their class cohort. The Warrior Training Program thereby acts as an “on ramp” to learning the fundamentals of all disciplines of mixed martial arts, including wrestling, Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, boxing, Thai boxing, Judo and other disciplines. At the conclusion of the Warrior Training Program, participants may elect to continue their training subscription and specialize in a particular martial art they enjoyed during their Warrior Training Program. As a result, our partner gyms have experienced incremental revenue growth because of increased participation within their community. Our community development approach to acquiring participants has redefined the participation demographics for martial arts worldwide. Specifically, we have strong female participation rates and the average age of our members is mid to late 30s, with our oldest participants being in their 60s. Additionally, participants can become valuable, long-standing members of our and their gym community after completing their first Alta program. We have also entered into a Partner Referral Agreement with U Gym, LLC (“UFC Gym”). We have collaborated with UFC Gym to design and launch a new 10-week Alta training program, called the UFC Fight Fit Program (“UFC Fight Fit Program”). UFC Gym has the option to introduce the 10 week program across its network of over 150 global locations. A further opportunity to aggregate the sector is through our Alta Community product, which is an extension of our existing product offerings and represents the first global, cloud-based community-led growth and management software for martial arts and combat sports. The Alta Community is designed for participants, coaches, and operators who are collectively referred to as “members” of the Alta Community. The Alta Community enables the creation of individual communities and also promotes connections among these communities and their members, thus fostering a single global community. This solution is deliberately designed to optimize the management, growth, and monetization of martial arts and combat sports communities. It strives to enhance the digital and in-gym experiences of Alta members, making it easier for them to discover, participate in, contribute to, coach, and operate the best martial arts and combat sports communities on a single platform. Importantly, this entire process is facilitated through a simple monthly subscription. In summary, by combining our proprietary training programs with the insights and connection driven approach of the Alta Community, we have created a commercial environment that drives efficiency, growth, and is designed to deliver partner gyms and coaches a distinct competitive advantage. The combination of Alta’s core products positions the business strongly as a first mover in the race to aggregate such a vast and attractive sector by creating a personalized, inclusive and attractive “on ramp” for martial arts participation, regardless of location. We were incorporated on March 27, 2013 under the laws of Australia under the name Wimp 2 Warrior Limited and changed our name to Alta Global Group Limited on February 2, 2022. Our principal executive offices are located at Level 1, Suite 1, 29-33 The Corso, Manly, New South Wales.

About ACV Auctions

(Get Free Report)

ACV Auctions Inc. operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.