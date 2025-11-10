Q4 EPS Estimate for First Majestic Silver Raised by Analyst

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) – Analysts at Cormark lifted their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for First Majestic Silver in a report issued on Thursday, November 6th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.05. Cormark currently has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Majestic Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s FY2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

AG has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank increased their price target on First Majestic Silver from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright set a $17.50 price objective on First Majestic Silver in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $22.00 target price on First Majestic Silver and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

First Majestic Silver Stock Up 4.5%

Shares of NYSE:AG opened at $11.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,137.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.85 and a 200-day moving average of $9.18. First Majestic Silver has a one year low of $5.09 and a one year high of $15.69.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 1.78%.The firm had revenue of $285.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter worth $47,656,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the first quarter valued at about $46,070,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 74.2% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,666,756 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $112,880,000 after buying an additional 5,821,751 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the third quarter worth about $55,071,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 603.8% during the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 4,612,904 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,856,000 after buying an additional 3,957,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0052 per share. This is an increase from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

