Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for HRMY Q4 Earnings

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.28. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Harmony Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.43 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ FY2029 earnings at $6.87 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HRMY. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $54.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harmony Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $31.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Harmony Biosciences has a 12-month low of $25.52 and a 12-month high of $40.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $239.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.68 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 24.88%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HRMY. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 1,031.9% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 4,185.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Harmony Biosciences by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

