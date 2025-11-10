HC Wainwright Cuts Earnings Estimates for Vertical Aerospace

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright cut their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vertical Aerospace in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.12). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vertical Aerospace’s current full-year earnings is ($3.95) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Vertical Aerospace’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EVTL. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a report on Monday, September 22nd. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Vertical Aerospace in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.43.

EVTL stock opened at $4.42 on Monday. Vertical Aerospace has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $15.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.24.

Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.09).

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVTL. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace by 398.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 788,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,341,000 after buying an additional 630,778 shares during the last quarter. Inherent Management Corp. acquired a new position in Vertical Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at $1,109,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Vertical Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth $833,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Vertical Aerospace by 429.6% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 140,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 113,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in Vertical Aerospace during the second quarter valued at about $356,000. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility in the United Kingdom. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. Vertical Aerospace Ltd.

