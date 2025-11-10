Atria Investments Inc Reduces Holdings in Ingles Markets, Incorporated $IMKTA

Atria Investments Inc lowered its stake in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) by 16.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,757 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets during the first quarter worth approximately $354,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Ingles Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at $344,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Ingles Markets during the 1st quarter worth $1,028,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets in the 1st quarter worth about $2,355,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets in the 1st quarter valued at about $818,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Ingles Markets in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Ingles Markets Trading Up 1.4%

NASDAQ:IMKTA opened at $74.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.92 and a 12-month high of $75.63.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 1.05%.

Ingles Markets Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

