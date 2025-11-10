Brandywine Realty Trust $BDN Stake Raised by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 128,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,058 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 89.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 11,684 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 859,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 22,530 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 119.7% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 30,028 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 39,883 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BDN shares. Truist Financial lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brandywine Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James C. Diggs sold 23,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total value of $80,469.30. Following the sale, the director owned 128,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,491.84. The trade was a 15.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brandywine Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:BDN opened at $3.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $587.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $3.23 and a one year high of $5.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.12.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $121.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.11 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 38.03% and a negative return on equity of 19.55%. Equities analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Brandywine Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.5%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.91%.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

