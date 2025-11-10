Atria Investments Inc Grows Position in Avantis International Equity ETF $AVDE

Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 67.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 37,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Advyzon Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 12,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 56,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period.

Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA AVDE opened at $79.18 on Monday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $58.56 and a 52 week high of $80.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.84.

Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

