Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust $CPT

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,455 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $9,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 45.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 74.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 117.7% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on Camden Property Trust from $126.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.05.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE CPT opened at $101.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.81. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $97.17 and a 1-year high of $127.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.61.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $398.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.89 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 9.99%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Camden Property Trust has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.710-1.750 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.830-6.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 170.04%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Stories

