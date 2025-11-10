Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $LGND Shares Bought by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LGND. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.17.

Insider Activity at Ligand Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Jason Aryeh sold 10,000 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.81, for a total transaction of $1,708,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 69,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,835,254.09. The trade was a 12.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Kozarich sold 467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.05, for a total value of $89,220.35. Following the sale, the director owned 44,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,518,537.40. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 11,401 shares of company stock valued at $1,956,894 over the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of LGND opened at $202.48 on Monday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $93.58 and a 52-week high of $211.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -50.62 and a beta of 0.91.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $1.13. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 40.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $86.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.400-7.650 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.