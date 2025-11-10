Atria Investments Inc Boosts Stake in HSBC Holdings plc $HSBC

Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 78.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in HSBC were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSBC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in HSBC by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,726,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,438,000 after buying an additional 53,072 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HSBC in the first quarter worth about $391,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in HSBC by 254.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 17,021 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in HSBC during the first quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 501.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 10,031 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HSBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded HSBC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of HSBC from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

HSBC Stock Down 1.1%

HSBC opened at $71.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $245.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.54 and its 200-day moving average is $63.59. HSBC Holdings plc has a one year low of $44.40 and a one year high of $72.34.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.15. HSBC had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 12.85%.The firm had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HSBC Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. HSBC’s payout ratio is 41.68%.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

