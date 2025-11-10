Atria Investments Inc Acquires Shares of 5,272 Modine Manufacturing Company $MOD

Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 293.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,468,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $189,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,640 shares during the period. Situational Awareness LP increased its position in Modine Manufacturing by 980.1% in the first quarter. Situational Awareness LP now owns 716,824 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,016,000 after buying an additional 650,457 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 131.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 498,727 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,278,000 after buying an additional 283,497 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $18,853,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 154.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 360,016 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,631,000 after buying an additional 218,254 shares during the last quarter. 95.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Suresh V. Garimella sold 14,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $1,992,679.16. Following the transaction, the director owned 82,056 shares in the company, valued at $11,511,636.24. This represents a 14.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric S. Mcginnis sold 25,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.86, for a total transaction of $3,545,868.78. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,812,410.76. The trade was a 55.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

MOD has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Modine Manufacturing from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research cut shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.00.

Shares of Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $156.25 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.34 and a 200 day moving average of $121.07. Modine Manufacturing Company has a 52 week low of $64.79 and a 52 week high of $166.94. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 45.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.93%.The company had revenue of $738.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Modine Manufacturing has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing Company will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

