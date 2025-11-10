Atria Investments Inc Acquires 1,217 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. $SWK

Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SWK. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 357.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 162.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 20,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 12,601 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 10.0% during the second quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 77.2% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 17,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at $1,468,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on SWK shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “positive” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.10.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $68.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.21. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.91 and a 12 month high of $93.63.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 114.88%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

