Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 295.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 142.9% during the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.43, for a total value of $264,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,837.09. This represents a 18.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ULTA opened at $517.79 on Monday. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 52-week low of $309.01 and a 52-week high of $572.23. The company has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $530.57 and a 200-day moving average of $488.94.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 48.78%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, August 29th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $585.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.38.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

