Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Raised to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TNGX. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Tango Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tango Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

TNGX stock opened at $7.87 on Friday. Tango Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $9.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.66.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $53.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.35 million. Tango Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 151.15% and a negative return on equity of 60.80%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tango Therapeutics will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 1,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $7,711,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,759,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,471,115.75. This trade represents a 6.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,472,501 shares of company stock worth $26,350,320. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 182.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Tango Therapeutics by 139.7% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 25,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15,037 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Tango Therapeutics by 30.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 78.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

