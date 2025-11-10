Insider Selling: Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) CEO Sells $4,044,000.00 in Stock

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Venker sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $4,044,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,504,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,430,270.98. This trade represents a 11.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Eric Venker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 17th, Eric Venker sold 118,418 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $2,020,211.08.

On Wednesday, October 15th, Eric Venker sold 414,683 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $7,020,583.19.

On Thursday, October 16th, Eric Venker sold 318,282 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $5,426,708.10.

On Monday, October 13th, Eric Venker sold 20,727 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $336,813.75.

On Thursday, October 9th, Eric Venker sold 104,940 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $1,710,522.00.

On Wednesday, October 8th, Eric Venker sold 138,602 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $2,245,352.40.

On Monday, October 6th, Eric Venker sold 171,396 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $2,800,610.64.

On Tuesday, October 7th, Eric Venker sold 355,161 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $5,735,850.15.

On Tuesday, September 23rd, Eric Venker sold 611,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $9,061,130.00.

On Monday, September 22nd, Eric Venker sold 416,182 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total value of $6,238,568.18.

Roivant Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROIV opened at $20.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of -29.46 and a beta of 1.23. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a one year low of $8.73 and a one year high of $20.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roivant Sciences

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIV. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 247,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 147,453 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 4.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 180,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 7,946 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. raised its stake in Roivant Sciences by 43.5% in the third quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 2,157,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,650,000 after purchasing an additional 654,001 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Roivant Sciences by 1.2% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 102,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Roivant Sciences by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROIV. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Roivant Sciences from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Roivant Sciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.06.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

